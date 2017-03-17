Beaufort County Channel to launch new TV show tonight

The Beaufort County Channel will debut a new television program Friday night.
“Beaufort County Compass” will premiere at 8:30 p.m. and air five times a week: 9 p.m. on Tuesdays; 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays; 8:30 p.m. on Fridays; and 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays, according to a county news release.
The show includes three segments:
▪ “County Capsule,” which takes a look at legislative happenings from Beaufort County government, hosted by Stephanie French of the County Channel
▪ “County Spotlight,” which takes you behind the scenes of a Beaufort County department in each episode, hosted by Carizma Brown, Beaufort County Communications Coordinator
▪ “County Culture,” which features a unique aspect of life in Beaufort County, voiced by Rob Lewis of the County Channel
Friday’s episode will feature a summary of the recent Beaufort County Council leadership and strategic planning session, a guest appearance by county Disabilities and Special Needs Department director Bill Love, and a look at the live oak tree, the release said.
The broadcast will air on local cable networks and the County Channel’s website.
The channel is Beaufort County’s official public television outlet. It broadcasts a variety of informational and educational programming about government programs and services, public safety, arts and culture, and the environment, according to the release.
