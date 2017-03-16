Notice smoke in the air? It could be coming from an open burn site on St. Helena Island

Residents may notice smoke in the air across areas of Beaufort County over the next two or three weeks due to an open burning operation being conducted on St. Helena Island by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control contractors.
The contractors are burning Hurricane Matthew-generated logs brought in from Hunting Island, according to a Beaufort County news release.
The burning is expected to be finished by April 1, the release said.
Residents should refer any questions or comments to DHEC environmental health manager Shawn Iams at 843-846-1030.
