Historic Beaufort Foundation meeting to celebrate ‘Voice of the Verdier House’

“The Voice of the Verdier House: 1804-2017” will be the topic at Historic Beaufort Foundation’s 51st annual membership meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 23, according to a news release.
A reception will follow the program with wine and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $15/$25 per member/member couple and $20/$30 per nonmember/nonmember couple. Call 843-379-3331 for reservations.
Maxine Lutz, HBF’s executive director, will speak on behalf of the house, which has stood overlooking Bay Street during four centuries. As one of three residences remaining in the downtown core that date to the late 18th and early 19th centuries, it is the only one that remains in its original residential format without exterior or interior changes.
Lutz, who has worked at the Foundation for 19 years, four of those as executive director, will offer a view of the house through its photographic and recorded history, revealing its past, present and the vision for its future. Selected artifacts belonging to the Verdiers also will be displayed.
In addition to the program, the foundation will announce its 2016 Preservation Awards and elect officers and trustees.
