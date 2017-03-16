Library Foundation of Beaufort County sets fundraiser, to form group honoring Pat Conroy

The Public Library Foundation of Beaufort County plans to launch a $250,000 fund-raising campaign as well as an organization aimed at honoring the late author Pat Conroy.
The foundation will hold a reception for the fundraiser and the establishment of the new Pat Conroy Legacy Society at 5 p.m. March 30 at the Bluffton Branch Library, 120 Palmetto Way.
The campaign will focus on donors designating gifts to the foundation through their wills, charitable trusts and gifts of cash, according to a foundation news release.
The Pat Conroy Legacy Society “honors and continues his commitment through its support of the Beaufort County Library system and its mission,” the release said.
For more information, contact fundraising campaign coordinator Ron Roth at plfbc@outlook.com visit the campaign website at beaufortlibraryfoundation.org.
