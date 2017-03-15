The sheriff and the protesters: What they’re saying after a private talk about immigration enforcement

It was tense.
It was good.
It was productive.
It left one person feeling uneasy and another unconvinced.
But it was a conversation — an educational moment to some, a delivery of information to others — unplanned, that materialized in the wake of protests against Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner, moments after he addressed the press about the nature of the controversy: the 287(g) Task Force Program.
And the impromptu meeting resulted in an important commitment from Tanner about the men he’ll charge with running the program.
Tanner has requested that Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly allow the county to revive the task force, which allows specially trained deputies to enforce federal immigration law under Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervision. The move, like the program itself, is controversial. Two protests — one in Beaufort, the other in Bluffton — drew more than 200 people collectively during Tuesday’s lunch hour.
A handful of those protesters ended up at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Hilton Head Island station later in the day and had a private, “on-the-record” conversation with the sheriff.
“Ultimately, on the broader spectrum of our meeting, it was productive,” said Eric Esquivel, of Lowcountry Immigration Coalition and La Isla magazine. “Most undocumented people support getting bad people who are undocumented out of here. ... (But) what we get into ... is the ... fear under (President Donald) Trump.”
Trump has commanded Kelly to take steps toward reviving the program, according to a January executive order. The move is part of the president’s desire to crack down on illegal immigration, an issue on which he campaigned. The order broadens the scope of undocumented immigrants who could be detained and deported — someone could be removed before they’re charged with a crime, for instance.
Tanner has repeatedly said he will target “the worst of the worst,” criminals committing rape, kidnapping and murder, for example.
Esquivel said he agreed with Tanner about not wanting serious criminals in the immigrant community. The sheriff said his department would not target church gatherings and festivals, according to Esquivel. And Tanner said there would be a mechanism to file civil liberties complaints if and when the program resumes, Esquivel said.
“The way I feel about it is it’s a good tool on their belt that they’ll pull out when they really need it,” Esquivel said of 287(g). “It not something that they’re going to use every time, something that is the first thing they go to. Because if they do have that mentality, that’s when we get dangerously close to (racial) profiling. ... As long as it’s not used as a blanket to go after everyone Hispanic.”
Still, Esquivel left the conversation with a wait-and-see attitude. He wonders how the program will look in practice, even though he respects the sheriff’s deputies that will administer it.
Esquivel and Bluffton immigration attorney Aimee Deverall both said they thought highly of Master Sgt. George Moreno, a veteran of the county’s first 287(g) task force, which was operational for about four years until late 2012. Another task force veteran, Sgt. Angel Machado, will also be part of the program, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage.
“I’ve worked with Master Sgt. Moreno,” Deverall said. “I’ve sent people to him who have been victims of crimes, and I guess I’ll continue to do that.”
Moreno, she said, was quick to assist her with getting crime victims “U visas” — visas given to victims of abuse who are also assisting with criminal investigations. He even “hand-delivered” the paperwork once. She said he had “built trust” in the community and that both officers “have good relationships” with the county’s immigrants.
Still, she left Tuesday’s conversation feeling “uneasy.”
She worried Tanner didn’t grasp the fear she sees every day in her clients, but “he at least was not fighting us on that” by the end of the conversation.
“He did promise that (Moreno and Machado) will be available to meet with us and the Spanish-speaking community,” Deverall said. “That was big news for us.”
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Bromage confirmed that news Wednesday afternoon.
When asked about Tuesday’s conversation, Bromage said it was “good.”
“It was an educational opportunity that presented itself, and we sat down for a few hours,” he said.
He declined to comment further on the discussion.
Lowcountry Indivisible’s Lisa Lemen said she left the meeting “unconvinced” — she asked the sheriff for data from the county’s first iteration of 287(g), something reporters had also requested at the press conference.
“It was cordial, but I wouldn’t say it was actually a dialogue,” Lemen said. “While I certainly appreciate his time, it wasn’t an exchange of ideas; it was more about (Tanner) trying to validate his program.”
She worries human rights issues “fell on deaf ears.”
“Along with clergy members, we will continue to present our objections to 287(g) from a human rights perspective,” Lemen said.
“However, I don’t believe Tanner will be moved until he hears from business leaders in the community,” she said.
Deverall said her next step was to find a place to host a meeting between members of the immigrant community and the deputies slated for the task force.
