Beaufort County gearing up for possible showdown with towns over road repair costs

Beaufort County officials think they’ve found a way to keep area municipalities from annexing property without regard to the consequences: make the towns and cities help pay to maintain roads.
County leaders have felt burned in the past by developers and municipalities by so-called “opportunistic annexations.”
An opinion authored last year by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office determined that even if roadways have been historically maintained by the county, “(the) municipality, and not the county, is responsible for the maintenance and repair of roads located inside its corporate limits.”
County administration officials plan to use this opinion as leverage to negotiate a cost-sharing agreement with municipalities.
Having such an agreement in place “will improve our situation so developers don’t shop around for the jurisdiction of least resistance,” county administrator Gary Kubic said earlier this week.
“Municipalities make choices to annex, and those choices comes with consequences,” he said.
To unincorporated Beaufort County, those consequences often mean giving up valuable commercial areas. For municipalities, those consequences could soon mean ponying up cash for road repairs.
“If we cannot come to an agreement as to how we jointly proceed (on a cost-sharing partnership), we will ultimately go to the courts” to adjudicate the non-binding Attorney General’s opinion, Kubic said.
He said the concern from residents of unincorporated parts of the county is that they “are being overtaxed for maintenance that should be the obligation of the municipality.”
“That is the heart and soul of the whole issue,” Kubic said.
There is currently no downside for towns to annex county property, but a cost-sharing agreement might cause municipalities to think twice, he said.
While litigation is on the table, county leaders say they hope it doesn’t come to that.
Before seeking a court order, “we ought to engage the municipalities in this discussion,” Beaufort County Councilman Brian Flewelling said earlier this week during a meeting of the council’s Executive Committee, which authorized county staff to move forward with negotiations.
Because residents of unincorporated Beaufort County regularly use county-maintained roads inside towns and cities, “we have some obligation to the municipalities for some part of the maintenance on the roads,” he said.
“I understand both sides,” Flewelling said. “...But I don’t think (the county) should have the total responsibility” for road repair costs.
County Councilman Stu Rodman said, “From a purely economic standpoint, the county is in a position to get a better price (on contracts) for maintaining roads,” making it beneficial for county and municipalities to pool resources.
Deputy county administrator Josh Gruber said the county is in the process of identifying how many miles of roadway it maintains within municipalities and exactly how much that maintenance costs in each jurisdiction.
But in terms of the total number of county-owned roadways it is clear that Bluffton leads the way, followed by Hilton Head Island, then Beaufort and Port Royal, he said.
Examples of major county-owned roads inside municipal limits include Bluffton’s Buckwalter Parkway, Hilton Head Island’s Beach City Road, Beaufort’s Old Salem Road, and Port Royal’s Prince William Drive.
While county staff compiles its data over the next month, the County Transportation Committee has hired a firm to study the condition of the roadways’ pavement. F&ME Consultants, Inc. will be paid roughly $122,000 to conduct the survey.
“That will part of this whole equation,” Kubic said. “We will get a status report” that can be shared with the municipalities that includes not only which roadways fall in which political subdivision, but how badly they are in need of repair.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
