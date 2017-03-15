Grays Hill teen breaks up burglary attempt by smashing mirror

A Grays Hill teenager was apparently more concerned with protecting his home than risking seven years’ bad luck when he broke a mirror to scare away a would-be burglar Tuesday night.
The teen was home alone playing video games when someone smashed a bedroom window of the Sandhill Estates home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The 17-year-old grabbed a garden rake and smashed a mirror that was leaning against the window to scare off the intruder, according to the report.
It worked.
Immediately afterward, he heard someone outside shout an expletive and then footsteps running away, the report said.
He then called 911. Next on the call list was his mother, who was on her way home from their church, according to the report. No injuries were reported and nothing was taken, the report said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments