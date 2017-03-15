News you can use: Here’s when Beaufort’s new KFC will open

KFC is back in Beaufort.
The chicken chain’s previous restaurant on Boundary Street was torn down to make way for a new intersection as part of the ongoing road project. The new restaurant at 211 Robert Smalls Parkway in front of Lowe’s will open March 27.
The store is still hiring for fast food jobs, its general manager said Wednesday. Jobs are posted for cashiers, cooks and management at www.hodgesjobs.com.
KFC is adjacent to a Taco Bell, another new restaurant displaced from the Boundary Street area. A new Nissan car dealership is under construction nearby.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
