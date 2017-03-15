On St. Helena Island, how to fight frost on the strawberries

Davis Dempsey, of Dempsey Farms on St. Helena Island, said the family farm has been unusually active the past few weeks with locals picking their own strawberries. That's generally not the case for February and March, but the unseasonably warm winter has yielded a bounty, maybe even a record crop, he said. With temperatures in the 30s this day, the farm was closed March 15, 2017, but Dempsey ventured out to explain his plan to avoid crop damage during the expected overnight freeze. It didn't involve covering the plants, but would require a very early wake-up time.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Crime & Public Safety

Forest fire in Hardeeville Friday

A fast-moving forest fire burned five acres in Hardeeville late Friday afternoon. The fire was just off John Smith Road about a mile from U.S. 278. We were on scene as workers with the South Carolina Forestry Commission helped build a fire line around the blaze.

Local

Sheriff Tanner: 'ridiculous' to think we'd try to stop a protest

In a conversation with reporter Wade Livingston on March 9, 2017, Beaufort County sheriff P.J. Tanner said that in no way did his office try to stop a planned protest by a local group next week, calling that suggestion "ridiculous." Lowcountry Indivisible is planning to protest Tanner’s desire to revive a controversial immigration-law-enforcement task force known as 287(g), which allows specially trained deputies to enforce federal immigration law — including investigation, apprehension or detention of immigrants who are in the United States illegally — under Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervision.

Local Military News

A dark blanket of sorrow

Perry Nuhn talks about what it was like for his family when his uncle, Albert Schlegel, went missing in 1944 while flying during a mission over France World War II on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at his home on Callawassie Island. Schlegel's remains were recently identified in a graveyard in France and are being transported back to Beaufort so that he can be reinterred at the Beaufort National Cemetery at the end of March.

Beaufort News

Ride 2 Recovery rolls through Lowcountry

Bicyclists with Ride 2 Recovery rolled through Okatie and Beaufort on March 8, 2017. Ride 2 Recovery is part of Project Hero, which helps veterans and first responders affected by post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives.

Beaufort News

Penn Center director: New home for Gullah Co-op would bring jobs

Dr. Rodell Lawrence, executive director of the Penn Center on St. Helena Island, sees lots of benefits, including new jobs, should the Gullah Farmers Cooperative Association get approval to move into the old Leroy Browne Services Center Building, located at 41 Ball Park Road. The Co-op has been using the Penn Center for meetings since it left its old home, the Community Development Corp., two years ago.

Local Military News

Marine commandant to those posting nude photos: Do you really want to be a Marine?

In this clip from a video posted by the U.S. Marine Corps to its YouTube channel, Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller admonishes members of the Corps who have created a scandal by posting nude photos to a Facebook page. "If that commitment to excellence interferes with your 'me time' or if you can't or are unwilling to commit to contributing 100 percent to our corps' warfighting ability by being a good teammate and improving cohesion and trust, then I have to ask you, 'Do you really want to be a Marine?'"

Editor's Choice Videos