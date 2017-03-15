Suspect of Georgia double homicide arrested in Jasper County

A man suspected of a double homicide in Georgia was arrested in Jasper County Tuesday by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals.
Travis Bernard Thomas Jr., 26, who has family in Jasper County, was wanted in connection with the March 2 fatal shooting of two men at a sports bar in Warner Robins, according to a Jasper County Sun Times news report.
Thomas was wanted on two counts each of murder and aggravated assault.
Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said Jasper residents who knew Thomas was in the area and suspected in the shootings called his office.
Those tips led to Thomas’ arrest around 4 p.m. at a residence on Willis Drive off of Old House Road.
He was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.
Malphrus said a handgun and rifle were also seized during the arrest and were unrelated to Thomas, according to the news report.
According to the Macon (Ga.) Telegraph, Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 26, both of Warner Robins, were each shot once in the chest area around 1 a.m. March 2 at the sports bar.
A fight allegedly broke out just before the shots were fired, and the Warner Robins Police Department obtained warrants for Thomas’ arrest shortly after.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments