Beaufort County Councilman calls for greater diversity on government boards

Beaufort County Councilman Gerald Dawson would like to look into the faces of members of the county’s appointed boards and a commissions and see a more accurate reflection of the local population.
In a letter sent late last week to state and local officials, as well as the state American Civil Liberties Union, Dawson called for an concerted effort to identify “qualified applicants whose appointments will help bring us closer to the county’s goals of diversity and true representation.”
“We are cognizant of the fact that there is a lack of diversity, and we’ve tried to address the issue over the past several years,” Dawson said Tuesday. “But minorities need to be better represented on all of our boards — all segments of the populations need to be represented.”
His letter specifically referred to a need for more diverse voices on the county’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections.
Dawson — one of two African Americans currently serving on County Council and the council’s liaison to the elections board — wrote in his letter that the elections board “has only one person of color, who is also the sole female.”
“Clearly, this board, which is charged with helping to ensure our democratic process, is under-represented by all segments of Beaufort County,” he wrote. “If we do not have the perspective of the entire community in Beaufort County on this and other boards, then important voices are missing.”
The elections board’s “lack of diversity is a major concern given the important decisions” it makes in administering and enforcing elections laws, as well as preserving “citizen confidence in the democratic process,” the letter said.
The nine-member elections board currently has two vacancies, which must be filled by appointees recommended by the county’s legislative delegation and ultimately approved by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Dawson — the council representative for the Sheldon, Dale, Lobeco, and Burton areas in northern Beaufort County —said Tuesday that in the past the delegation has “basically stacked the board with Caucasians.”
In his letter, Dawson reached out the delegation with the request that they “keep in mind qualified applicants” who would also bring a diverse perspective to the board.
County elections director Marie Smalls, who serves an administrative support role at the pleasure of the board, said Tuesday she couldn’t comment on the specifics of Dawson’s letter.
But Dawson “certainly has the right to ask questions about the make up of the board,” she said “Regardless, whoever comes on, I’m going to work with them.”
County leaders have been made aware in the past that appointed boards are lacking in diversity.
Last year, the S.C. Department of Transportation undertook a Title VI review of all 46 South Carolina counties' compliance with the 1964 federal Civil Rights Act.
The review indicated that “agencies should diversify internal and external advisory boards and a committees.”
A policy statement signed last March by Beaufort County administrator Gary Kubic addressed Title VI and “assures that no person shall be excluded from participation in ... programs or activities on the basis” of a host of factors, including race, sex or religion.
