Job fair fills 54 vacancies in Beaufort County schools for next year

A total of 54 new teachers and specialists can make plans for Beaufort County classrooms this August after signing district contracts during last weekend’s career fair in Bluffton.
An additional 51 applicants could get a callback next month from the district, spokesman Jim Foster said, pending contract renewals returned by current teachers. Those renewals are due back at district offices April 15.
“When we get those contracts back, we’ll know how many (additional vacancies) we’ll have,” Foster said.
Saturday’s fair brought some 120 applicants to Bluffton High School to meet with district principals and teacher leaders. Contracts were offered on site to instructors in areas considered critical needs for 2017-18 – science and mathematics, special education, media specialists and school counselors.
The supplemental list will be used, Foster said, to match prospective teachers to vacancies created via the renewal process, as teachers opt to retire or move to another district. The district has used career fairs for two decades as a primary tool to fill teaching vacancies.
“The one-stop shopping aspect is really helpful,” he said. “Rather than schedule all these interviews independently, you get your shoppers and customers in one place.”
Prospective teachers still can be considered for employment by filling out an online application. Candidates should visit BeaufortSchools.net and click on the “Employment Opportunities” icon.
