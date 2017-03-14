Want to make a difference on the Beaufort County school board? Here’s how you can

Absentee voting is now open for the March 28 special election to fill the Beaufort County school board’s vacancy in District 3.
The county Board of Voter Registration and Elections main office in Beaufort will be open Monday through Friday for voters to cast their ballots in person. The office at 15 John Galt Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with absentee ballots taken through March 27.
Ballots also may be cast at the board’s Bluffton office at 61B Ulmer Road, but only on Wednesdays. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., reopening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The election is open only to voters in District 3, which covers Lady’s Island, St. Helena Island and parts of Beaufort. Voters must bring valid identification to either office.
Four candidates, including former board chairman Fred Washington Jr., are vying for the seat vacated when Michael Rivers was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives. The race also features retired educator Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, St. Helena Island businessman William Smith and mortician Buryl Garnett Sumpter.
For more information on voter photo identification requirements or absentee voting, go to online to BCgov.net/vote or call 843-255-6900.
