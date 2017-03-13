Thieves opt for snacks, cigarettes at Burton store

Two men were caught on camera breaking into a Burton convenience store Saturday night, but they didn’t take any money.
The pair allegedly smashed a window of the Shell Food Mart on Trask Parkway near Bruce K. Smalls Drive and grabbed packs of cigarettes and cigarillos and various snacks shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Their haul was worth about $300.
The suspects are described in the report as 6-foot-tall black males, one weighing approximately 240 lbs. and the other approximately 180 lbs. Both were wearing blue jeans and white hoodies with the hoods pulled up “in an attempt to cover their faces,” according to the report. Neither suspect was wearing gloves. No further description was available in the report.
No cash or lottery tickets were stolen from the store, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
