Beaufort News

March 13, 2017 2:48 PM

Beaufort County school bus in crash with truck Monday morning

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

A Beaufort County School District bus required a tow to the maintenance shop Monday after suffering minor damage in a morning collision with a truck when dropping off students at Whale Branch Early College High School.

The bus had completed its morning run and was returning to its staging area about 8:25 a.m. when the accident took place on Trask Parkway near Parker Drive, district spokesman Jim Foster said. Neither driver required medical attention on site.

This is the second time since Jan. 5 that a Whale Branch high school bus has been involved in a morning crash with a truck. In that incident, the bus driver was injured and 60 students were late to school.

