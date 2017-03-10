Photos: 2017 Architect's Tour sneek peek

The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's 2017 Architect's Tour will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architects.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com