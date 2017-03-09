Attorney: Sheldon fire lieutenant innocent of charge in teen drinking case

The attorney representing a Sheldon Fire District lieutenant who allegedly provided alcohol to teens in June 2016 said her client was Thursday her client was innocent.
Diane Jones, 42, of Sheldon was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Friday and briefly detained in Beaufort County Detention Center before being released on $10,000 bond the same day.
Jones is represented by Rose Mary Parham, who is based in Florence and commented on Jones’ behalf on Thursday.
“My client is innocent of the charges and looks forward to her day in court,” Parham said. The attorney had no further comment and said Jones did not wish to speak with a reporter directly.
The misdemeanor charge follows a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigation and a June 2016 Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report alleging that Jones was home while her daughter and her neighbor’s teen daughter were drinking alcohol.
Jones is an officer with Sheldon Fire district and married to Fire Chief Buddy Jones.
