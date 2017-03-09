The spring tour of this Marine Corps group will stop to perform at Parris Island

The Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment will perform at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in March as part of its spring tour.
The free performance will be open to the public on the Peatross Parade Deck at 1 p.m. March 15, according to a depot news release. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
The tour features the Marine Drum and Bugle Corps - commonly known as the “Commandant’s Own” - the Silent Drill Platoon and the Marine Corps Color Guard, according to the release.
The Battle Color Detachment is based at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., according to the release. It performs every year across the country and abroad in order to “showcase the Corps’ discipline and commitment to excellence, which they have accomplished for nearly a century.”
