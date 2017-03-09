Know where the crime ‘hot spots’ are in Beaufort? The police want you tell them

The Beaufort Police Department wants residents to help it identify the places where crime happens most in town as it launches a new data-driven crime fighting tool.
In April, police will begin using the Data Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety program, according to a department news release. The program will point out when and where crime and traffic accidents are most likely to occur.
Once the program is implemented, officers will “continue to patrol all areas of the city ...” but with an added focus on the hot spots, according to the release. The list of hot spots and “priority crimes” the department will focus on will be announced before April.
The program is free for the city to use, department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Thursday morning. It stemmed from 35 years of research and has the support of federal, state and independent groups, according to the release. South Carolina Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and agencies within the Department of Justice also use it, the release said.
Anyone with questions, comments or concerns can contact the police department at 843-322-7900.
