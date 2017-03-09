Beaufort County Councilman Paul Sommerville to speak at upcoming GOP meeting

Beaufort County Councilman Paul Sommerville will speak at a Beaufort County Republican Party meeting set for 5:30 p.m. March 15 at the Quality Inn, 2001 Boundary St., Beaufort.
The meeting is open to the public and guests are welcome, according to a party news release.
Sommerville will speak about topics including county capital projects, the proposed Bay Point Island annexation, and Hilton Head National Golf Club redevelopment plans, the release said.
For more information, contact party chairman Jim Riordan at chairman@beaufortgop.com.
