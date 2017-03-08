Penn Center director: New home for Gullah Co-op would bring jobs

Dr. Rodell Lawrence, executive director of the Penn Center on St. Helena Island, sees lots of benefits, including new jobs, should the Gullah Farmers Cooperative Association get approval to move into the old Leroy Browne Services Center Building, located at 41 Ball Park Road. The Co-op has been using the Penn Center for meetings since it left its old home, the Community Development Corp., two years ago.
Marine commandant to those posting nude photos: Do you really want to be a Marine?

In this clip from a video posted by the U.S. Marine Corps to its YouTube channel, Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller admonishes members of the Corps who have created a scandal by posting nude photos to a Facebook page. "If that commitment to excellence interferes with your 'me time' or if you can't or are unwilling to commit to contributing 100 percent to our corps' warfighting ability by being a good teammate and improving cohesion and trust, then I have to ask you, 'Do you really want to be a Marine?'"

Fatal fire in Burton 'fully involved' when victim pulled from mobile home

When firefighters arrived at the scene of a fatal fire Monday night in Beaufort, the mobile home was "fully involved," with firefighters pulling the victim from her home, at 327 Shanklin Road, and then attempting CPR. The victim was Doreen Joy Vargas, 53, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release. Byrne spoke Tuesday about the scene Burton firefighters encountered when they arrived Monday night.

Fire in Burton deemed suspicious

The destroyed Burton home as seen on Tuesday, March 6, 2017. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Arson Team and the Burton Fire District are investigating the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Monday in The Bay Mobile Home Park, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

All aboard the jewelry bus

Beaufort couple Kayla Derrick and Matt DeVito have spent the past year-and-a-half renovating a 1985 Chevrolet minibus to be used for their jewelry business, circa1910. The grand opening is set for April 2, 2017, at 913 Boundary Street. We spoke with Derrick, in the nearly-finished bus — the two still need to finish the outside, they say — on March 6. Derrick says her great-great-grandmother, who helped raise her, inspired Kayla to start the business, whose name is an homage to "Pearl."

