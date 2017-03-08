Sheriff’s Office seeks information on man killed 14 years ago in Yemassee

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a 14-year-old case in which a Hampton County man was shot to death on a Yemassee road. His killers were never identified.
Nathaniel Davis was 25 when he was shot multiple times and killed in the early morning of March 8, 2003, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release. Davis was in his vehicle on MacPhersonville Road in Yemassee with a woman who described the suspects who shot Davis as “three black males driving in a green Buick,” according to the release.
A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for any information leading to an arrest in this Sheriff’s Office cold cases. Anyone with information can call Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402 or 843-816-8013 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
