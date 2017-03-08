In Burton: Three months, two fires, two women dead

For the second time in three months, a Burton woman has died in a fire that law enforcement is calling “suspicious,” leaving the community shaken.
The Monday fire that claimed the life of Doreen Varga, 53, at her 327 Shanklin Road mobile home joined the death of Teresa Seigler, 56, who died after her Falls Road home was set on fire on Dec. 7.
At this point, there is “no indication” that the two fires are part of a trend or at all related, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. There is “no reason to suspect they’re connected,” he said.
Thom Berry, spokesman for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, echoed Bromage’s statement about a lack of connection between the two deaths and said SLED’s investigation into the cause of the fire that killed Varga is ongoing.
The two women lived about seven miles away from each other in different areas of Burton. Both women were removed from their burning homes by Burton Fire District firefighters and pronounced dead at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Though the cause of the fire that killed Varga has not been determined along with the names of any possible suspects, three people have been charged with murder in connection to Seigler’s death.
Courtney Brock, 22, of Burton; John Priester, 25, described by the Sheriff’s Office as a Burton-area homeless man; and Brian Walls, 35, of Burton, are suspected in Seigler’s slaying, according to the Sheriff’s Office. All three remain in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Varga’s neighbors, who declined to give their names. say they’re reminded of Monday’s tragedy every day when they look out at what’s left of her home. They were home when their mother spotted the flames through a window as the fire spread from Varga’s kitchen to the rest of her home. They could feel the blazing heat of the fire from their doorstep as they scrambled to call 911 and move their car further from the fire.
When firefighters arrived, they told them Varga might still be inside, but they found it odd that they could see or hear her trying to get out, they said.
The women said they weren’t close to Varga, but they would always exchange a smile and a greeting if they saw her outside. A girl who lives next door said she used to play with Varga’s little black puppy, who died in the fire along with its owner.
Bromage could not confirm whether Varga was married or if she lived alone, saying her background is still under investigation.
Seigler lived alone, except for her two dogs, one of which perished in the fire.
An autopsy for Varga was completed on Wednesday, Bromage said. However, the cause and manner of her death, along with toxicology results, are pending.
Anyone with information about Varga’s death can contact Staff Sgt. Adam Zsamar at 843-255-3408 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
