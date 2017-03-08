Debris removal will close these county boat landings. Is the one you use on the list?

With the removal of marine debris and abandoned vessels from Beaufort County waterways set to begin over the next several days, many of the counties public docks and boat landings will close temporarily in the coming weeks.
The closures will provide the county’s Hurricane Matthew debris clean-up contractors with “site(s) to unload removed materials,” according to a county news release.
Only the landings where active work is taking place will be closed and the county will advise the public in advance of closures when possible, the release said.
The closures will effect the following docks and landings:
▪ Alljoy Boat Landing
▪ Bluffton Public Dock
▪ Brickyard Creek Boat Landing
▪ Buckingham Boat Landing
▪ C.C. Haigh Jr. Boat Landing
▪ Cross Island Boat Landing
▪ Edgar Glenn Boat Landing
▪ Eddings Point Boat Landing
▪ H. E. Trask, Sr. Boat Landing
▪ Marshland Boat Landing
▪ Port Royal Boat Landing
▪ Russ Point Boat Landing
Comments