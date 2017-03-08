Americans For Prosperity official to speak at Beaufort TEA Party meeting

Daniel Brennan will be the guest speaker at an upcoming meeting of the Beaufort TEA Party.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. March 13 at Fuji Restaurant, 97 Sea Island Parkway, Lady’s Island, according to an organization news release.
Brennan is the South Carolina director for the groups Americans For Prosperity and Concerned Veterans For America.
Brennan and those groups are organizing a trip March 15 to Columbia to speak with state lawmakers and voice opposition to gas tax increase proposals, according to the release.
