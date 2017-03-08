Beaufort News

March 8, 2017 9:11 AM

If you care about Lady’s Island, these meetings are just what you need

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

A series of upcoming meetings will offer the public another chance to provide ideas on what they think should be done on Lady’s Island.

Three sessions will be held at Beaufort County Airport:

▪ 8 a.m.-10 a.m., March 16

▪ 10 a.m.-12 p.m., March 20

▪ 4 p.m.-6 p.m., March 21

An additional session is planned from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. March 23 in the conference room of the Beaufort County Association of Realtors at 22 Kemmerlin Lane, off Lady’s Island Drive.

To register, visit www.coastalconservationleague.org/ladys-island-development-office-hours/.

