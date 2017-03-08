Hargray to get new owners

Hargray announces that it has been bought by the Tom Pritzker Family Business Interests on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
Fatal fire in Burton 'fully involved' when victim pulled from mobile home

When firefighters arrived at the scene of a fatal fire Monday night in Beaufort, the mobile home was "fully involved," with firefighters pulling the victim from her home, at 327 Shanklin Road, and then attempting CPR. The victim was Doreen Joy Vargas, 53, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release. Byrne spoke Tuesday about the scene Burton firefighters encountered when they arrived Monday night.

Fire in Burton deemed suspicious

The destroyed Burton home as seen on Tuesday, March 6, 2017. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Arson Team and the Burton Fire District are investigating the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Monday in The Bay Mobile Home Park, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Dinner, Civil War-style

The Civil War re-enactors at the Beaufort History Museum's A Living History Encampment in the Beaufort Arsenal courtyard on March, 3, 2017 were so authentic that they even cooked their own food. Here, Charleston's D.J. Tucker, in the role of camp cook, talks a little bit about the kind of food a Union soldier of the era would eat.

Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall

South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford talked with a small group of media after his town hall at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort, on March 3, 2017. Sanford said he plans on doing another town hall in either Bluffton or Hilton Head Island within the next couple weeks.

