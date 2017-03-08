Hargray to get new owners

Beaufortonians driving down Boundary Street say their view of the scenic marsh of Battery Creek has been blocked with boardwalk railing, with near privacy-fencing thickness. Officials with the city said they plan to replace the wooden slats with steel cables.
When firefighters arrived at the scene of a fatal fire Monday night in Beaufort, the mobile home was "fully involved," with firefighters pulling the victim from her home, at 327 Shanklin Road, and then attempting CPR. The victim was Doreen Joy Vargas, 53, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release. Byrne spoke Tuesday about the scene Burton firefighters encountered when they arrived Monday night.
The destroyed Burton home as seen on Tuesday, March 6, 2017. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Arson Team and the Burton Fire District are investigating the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Monday in The Bay Mobile Home Park, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The Civil War re-enactors at the Beaufort History Museum's A Living History Encampment in the Beaufort Arsenal courtyard on March, 3, 2017 were so authentic that they even cooked their own food. Here, Charleston's D.J. Tucker, in the role of camp cook, talks a little bit about the kind of food a Union soldier of the era would eat.
We all scream for ice cream, but it takes a special fan to wear their pajamas to the ice cream store -- like these customers of Beaufort's Bruster's Ice Cream did on March 3, 2017 -- in order to score a free waffle cone on PJ Day.
South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford talked with a small group of media after his town hall at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort, on March 3, 2017. Sanford said he plans on doing another town hall in either Bluffton or Hilton Head Island within the next couple weeks.