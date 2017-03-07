A woman’s purse snatched Monday on her way into a Beaufort store

A Jasper County woman was the victim of a strong armed robbery at a Beaufort shopping center Monday evening.
The woman was walking in the parking lot of Cross Creek Shopping Center on Robert Smalls Parkway just after 8 p.m. when a man wrested her purse from her, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.
The suspect is described by police as a man in his mid-20s, possibly Hispanic, with a light complexion, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 in height and between 150 and 170 lbs, department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was wearing a red hat, a red shirt and black pants and did not have any visible tattoos, she said.
Though the woman had several items stolen, she was uninjured, Able said. The victim had cash, a cell phone, credit cards and other miscellaneous items in her purse which had an estimated value of $160, Able said. None of the items were recovered.
The man ran away after stealing her purse, according to the report. No arrests have been made.
