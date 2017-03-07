Fatal fire in Burton 'fully involved' when victim pulled from mobile home

Beaufort couple Kayla Derrick and Matt DeVito have spent the past year-and-a-half renovating a 1985 Chevrolet minibus to be used for their jewelry business, circa1910. The grand opening is set for April 2, 2017, at 913 Boundary Street. We spoke with Derrick, in the nearly-finished bus — the two still need to finish the outside, they say — on March 6. Derrick says her great-great-grandmother, who helped raise her, inspired Kayla to start the business, whose name is an homage to "Pearl."