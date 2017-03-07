Beaufort News
Fatal fire in Burton 'fully involved' when victim pulled from mobile home
When firefighters arrived at the scene of a fatal fire Monday night in Beaufort, the mobile home was "fully involved," with firefighters pulling the victim from her home, at 327 Shanklin Road, and then attempting CPR. The victim was Doreen Joy Vargas, 53, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release. Byrne spoke Tuesday about the scene Burton firefighters encountered when they arrived Monday night.Josh Mitelman Staff video