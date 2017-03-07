Fish for a living or otherwise spend time offshore? This workshop could save your life

A workshop this month in Beaufort will offer water safety and emergency training.
The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association is conducting a Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor workshop from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 25 at the Clemson Cooperative Extension Office, 18 John Galt Circle. The workshop is free for commercial fishermen and $175 to other mariners.
The workshop meets U.S. Coast Guard training requirements for drill conductors on documented commercial fishing vessels operating beyond the federal boundary line. The event will include emergency drills; EPIRBs, flares, and maydays; man-overboard recovery and firefighting; immersion suits and PFDs, helicopter rescue, life rafts, abandon ship procedures, cold-water survival skills, and includes and in-the-water practice session.
To register, visit amsea.org or call 907-747-3287.
Comments