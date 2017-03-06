Large boat blocks popular boat landing

A large, overturned boat was partially blocking the Eddings Point Boat Landing on St. Helena Island, March 6, 2017.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Beaufort News

Dinner, Civil War-style

The Civil War re-enactors at the Beaufort History Museum's A Living History Encampment in the Beaufort Arsenal courtyard on March, 3, 2017 were so authentic that they even cooked their own food. Here, Charleston's D.J. Tucker, in the role of camp cook, talks a little bit about the kind of food a Union soldier of the era would eat.

David Lauderdale

Beaufort veteran seeks work. Experience: 54 years serving customers

​Since 1962, Curtis "Pogo" Eldred has worked at Greyhound bus stations in Beaufort — first downtown, on Scott Street, then on Boundary Street, and, since 2006, at 3659 Trask Parkway. That location saw its final bus depart Feb. 28, 2017. Eldred, 77, went through boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in 1958. After working at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as a cook for a few years, he began his half-century run with Greyhound. We spoke with him on Feb. 28 about what he's looking to do next.

