When Hunting Island reopens, there will be a new ocean view

As Hurricane Matthew cleanup continues on Hunting Island, one continuing theme is that the state park will have a different look when it reopens to visitors.
Friends of Hunting Island, the park’s volunteer organization, detailed more of the changes visitors can expect in a recent news release.
The ocean side of the campground is now open to water views after the dunes were lost in the storm. Fencing will be built along the beach to restore the dunes but for now, there is an expansive ocean view, according to the news release.
Work has not started on the damaged fishing pier, and it could be shorter when work is finished. The marsh boardwalk remains closed and needs repairs, as does the boardwalk to the visitor center, the release said.
Wildlife like ospreys and alligators managed the storm well, the release said. Some live oaks were killed.
A turtle program will begin in May.
Park officials have targeted Memorial Day weekend to open the park to visitors and some camping. The Nature Center is the only area open to visitors.
Nov. 28, 2015 When "Little Blue," one of Hunting Island's last cottages, disappears, it will also mark the end of an era for Beaufort County. | READ
Comments