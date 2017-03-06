Here’s how to celebrate Beaufort County’s national Reconstruction monument

A community celebration is planned this month to recognize Beaufort County’s national monument to the Reconstruction Era.
The dedication event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 at Penn Center and is free and open to the public, a National Park Service news release said. More details are expected later.
Then-president Barack Obama created the national monument by proclamation in January. The sites include Darrah Hall and Brick Baptist Church within Penn Center National Historic Landmark District on St. Helena Island, Port Royal’s Camp Saxton and Emancipation Oak and the old Beaufort firehouse in downtown Beaufort.
The National Park Service will work on a plan with the public for developing the sites to prepare for visitors. The firehouse, Port Royal sites and Darrah Hall aren’t yet open to the public and Brick Church is privately owned with an active congregation, the news release noted.
