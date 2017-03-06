Beaufort News

She worked to change Beaufort forever. Now hear her story.

Abbie Holmes Christensen moved to Beaufort during the Civil War, began teaching black students as a teenager and later participated in the temperance and women’s suffrage movements.

Her story will be the subject of a Beaufort History Museum lecture at 2 p.m. March 14 at the Beaufort County Library’s Beaufort branch when Annie Christensen Pollitzer talks about her great-great grandmother’s life and legacy.

The event is free but registration is encouraged at www.beauforthistorymuseum.com. Past lectures have reached capacity quickly.

