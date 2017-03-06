Show your local pride with the #LoveBeaufortCounty photo contest

Beaufort County is now accepting submissions for a new social media photo contest.
Local residents and visitors can like Beaufort County’s accounts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, then post photos with the hashtag #LoveBeaufortCounty to participate in the contest, according to a county news release.
A panel of county staff will judge the photos. The highest ranked photos will be featured on the county’s Instagram page and website, according to the release.
Throughout the year, there will be specific themes and categories for the contest.
The upcoming theme will be “Gardens, Gates and Blooms,” and will begin March 20 and end April 10, according to the release.
