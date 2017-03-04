Beaufort News

Dinner, Civil War-style

The Civil War re-enactors at the Beaufort History Museum's A Living History Encampment in the Beaufort Arsenal courtyard on March, 3, 2017 were so authentic that they even cooked their own food. Here, Charleston's D.J. Tucker, in the role of camp cook, talks a little bit about the kind of food a Union soldier of the era would eat.

Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall

South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford talked with a small group of media after his town hall at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort, on March 3, 2017. Sanford said he plans on doing another town hall in either Bluffton or Hilton Head Island within the next couple weeks.

David Lauderdale

Beaufort veteran seeks work. Experience: 54 years serving customers

​Since 1962, Curtis "Pogo" Eldred has worked at Greyhound bus stations in Beaufort — first downtown, on Scott Street, then on Boundary Street, and, since 2006, at 3659 Trask Parkway. That location saw its final bus depart Feb. 28, 2017. Eldred, 77, went through boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in 1958. After working at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as a cook for a few years, he began his half-century run with Greyhound. We spoke with him on Feb. 28 about what he's looking to do next.

Transplanted Midwesterner makes a mean Brunswick stew

Tucked between the barbecue purveyors at the 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ festival in Port Royal on Feb. 25, 2017 was Mike Reilley's booth, featuring free samples his KC Mike's Smokin' Brunswick Stew. Here, the former Missourian turned Beaufort resident describes how he used his Midwestern barbecue-making skills to concoct a Brunswick stew recipe that even pleases his wife, Nancy, who grew up eating Brunswick stew in Atlanta.

The real Greene Street

Typically when you hear about Greene Street in Downtown Beaufort, it is because something bad has happened there. There is more to Greene Street than the crimes that have been committed there. To most on Greene Street, it is simply the place where they live and work.

