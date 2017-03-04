Drive on SC 802? Some lanes will be closed this week.

Some nightly utility and road paving work along Sams Point Road on Lady’s Island will include lane closures for the coming days.
There will be single lane closures between Cottage Walk Circle and Nighthawk Lane beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from the asphalt division of Preferred Materials, Inc. The area will extend just north and just south of the intersection of S.C. 802 and Holly Hall Road.
The work is expected to go through Thursday but could change depending on weather and site conditions, according to the release.
Extra caution should be used in this area and drivers should expect delays, according to the release.
