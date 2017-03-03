Sanford faces off with hundreds in Beaufort town hall. He’ll be back.

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford on Friday faced hundreds of constituents mobilized largely by grassroots groups supporting the local immigrant community and opposing President Donald Trump, and he vowed to be back.
Sanford answered questions on immigration, federal funding for Planned Parenthood, the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump’s tax returns and the administration’s ties to Russia during a two-hour town hall at Technical College of the Lowcountry.
“I want to get down to why everybody’s here,” said Eric Esquivel, with La Isla Magazine, launching into a question on immigration reform. “It’s been a long time, and we need to fix the problem.”
Esquivel asked Sanford his views on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the federal program allowing certain immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children to stay on two-year work permits.
“I am for leaving the young Dreamers alone,” Sanford said, to light applause.
People, some wearing name tags bearing their ZIP codes, filled the 300-seat auditorium at TCL’s MacLean Hall to hear Sanford. An estimated 250 people couldn’t fit in the auditorium; some stayed to hear Sanford after he continued talking to the crowd in the adjacent student center.
Sanford drew applause for showing up, offering to come back for future weekends and supporting a free press. On Trump, Sanford said policy can’t be squeezed into a tweet and noted he had called for the release of the president’s tax returns.
At other times, he drew pointed opposition during the event, organized by the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition and local chapters of Indivisible, a national movement with the stated goal of opposing Trump’s policies.
Asked about defunding Planned Parenthood, Sanford said he favored instead using federal resources for community health centers.
“I voted to that end,” Sanford said, when asked if he agreed with withholding federal money from the organization. The crowd booed and waved paper signs with “disagree” in block letters.
He also drew a loud rebuttal for saying he would vote for Trump’s planned border wall or fence and that the proposal enjoyed popular support, with the caveat it needs a funding source.
“No, turn off Fox News,” someone shouted.
A doctor asked why Sanford wanted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. A Hilton Head Island High School student thanked Sanford for agreeing to the meeting. A young Latino woman had someone read a letter expressing fear at recent news about plans to step up immigration enforcement.
The woman then told Sanford she understood deporting criminals but asked about the future of families and those working here legally.
The groups’ representatives urged members to remain civil before the town hall.
“We’re not here to have combat,” said retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Claudia Kennedy, a member of Lowcountry Indivisible, Hilton Head resident and the first woman in the Army to receive a three-star rank. She passed out American flags before the town hall began.
Lowcountry Indivisible spokeswoman Alexis King said the group didn’t expect immediate results.
“We’ll know when he goes to vote whether he heard us or not,” she said before the town hall began.
Sanford polled the crowd on the option of how to address the overflow group, eventually spending an hour inside and another hour talking to those shut out.
He agreed to do another meeting in two weeks in Bluffton or Hilton Head.
Sanford pushed back against some charges he wasn’t listening to constituents in his 1st Congressional District, noting differing viewpoints. He jokingly invited some Indivisible members to join him at the Berkeley County Republican breakfast in Goose Creek on Saturday.
Stan Hergott and James Atkins, both 70-year-old Republicans living in Beaufort, said they felt in the minority Friday and attended the town hall to support Sanford.
They said some of the attendees’ comments were disrespectful. Both men support Trump and predicted more victories for Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections.
“I wanted to see how they reacted,” Atkins said of Democrats at the town hall. “They lost the election, but they’re just trying to recover from it.”
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
