Attendees of the annual Read Across America in celebration of Dr. Seuss's birthday talk about their favorite Dr. Seuss books and why they enjoy them on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Univeristy of South Carolina Beaufort's Center for the Arts in Beaufort. The event is held nationwide every year, and is meant to encourage children to find the joy in reading. This year's event featured free corn dogs and slushies, compliments of Sonic, photos with The Cat in the Hat and tables of free books for the children to take home with them to read.