These quilters crafted 16th-century scenes now on display in Beaufort.

A local group of quilters took on a challenge to craft quilts with a 16th-century theme.
The Sea Island Quilters created art based on Santa Elena, the 16th-century Spanish settlement on what is now Parris Island. The results are displayed in the Santa Elena History Center on Bay Street.
The wall hangings will be displayed free to the public on the first floor through March 15.
