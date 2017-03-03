Here’s why big boats will take over Port Royal Sound later this month

The Santa Elena Regatta later this month will combine history and sailboat racing to crown a winner over a two-day event.
The big-boat regatta is a partnership of the Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club and Santa Elena Foundation.
The yacht club’s annual Jean Ribault Cup will be held March 25 in Port Royal Sound. The Pedro Menendez Cup will be March 26 in the Beaufort River.
The combined events form the Santa Elena Regatta. The overall winner will earn the Founder’s Cup and have their name etched on a bronze statue of Menendez, the Spanish explorer who founded the Santa Elena settlement in the 16th century.
For information on the Santa Elena Foundation, visit www.santa-elena.org.
For more on the regatta and the notice of race, visit www.byscnet.com.
Oct. 9, 2015 For years, no one knew one of the most significant archaeological finds in South Carolina history lay hidden under a golf course. | READ
Comments