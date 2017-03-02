Connecticut man, passengers, charged with drug trafficking by Ridgeland police

A Connecticut man has been charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking ketamine after he and his two passengers were pulled over by Ridgeland Police on Wednesday morning.
The brown Hyundai Sonata Travis Faucher, 25, was driving was pulled over around 9:15 a.m. for a following too closely violation on I-85 south around the 18 mile marker, according to a Ridgeland Police Department arrest report.
Faucher, along with his two passengers, Joseph Spaziani, 28, and Amanda Roy, 22, were found to be in possession of “numerous quantities of cocaine, ketamine and hash oil,” the report said.
Police also found several pieces of drug paraphernalia containing cocaine residue in the vehicle.
The police department said .8 grams of cocaine were seized, according to a Jasper County Sun Times report.
Faucher was charged with possession of cocaine, trafficking ketamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Spaziani, of Massachusetts, was charged with trafficking ketamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roy, of Rhode Island, was charged with trafficking ketamine, possession of Schedule I Narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three were taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.
