Beaufort and USCB just earned this statewide distinction

The city of Beaufort and USC Beaufort have been recognized with South Carolina’s highest honor in the arts.
The city and USCB Center for the Arts received a Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award for the Arts, one of seven recipients of the annual recognition. The award was granted by the S.C. Arts Commission.
The commission noted Beaufort and USCB’s partnership with the Beaufort International Film Festival, the 2016 S.C. Humanities Festival, the Pat Conroy Literary Festival and various theater and music productions. Beaufort has a state designated cultural district and recently appointed a cultural district advisory panel to satisfy one of the requirements for the award.
Beaufort was recognized in the government category. Other award categories included lifetime achievement, artist, individual, arts in education, business or foundation and organization.
