Got questions for Rep. Mark Sanford? You can ask them Friday in Beaufort

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford will hear from constituents during a town hall Friday in Beaufort.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. at MacLean Hall on the Technical College of the Lowcountry campus, 921 Ribaut Road. The town hall was organized by Beaufort Indivisible, Lowcountry Indivisible and the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition.
About 150 people have indicated they will attend and another 240 were interested in a Facebook invitation from the Republican congressman, who represents South Carolina’s 1st District. Sanford’s office said he would be flexible in the event of an overflow crowd.
The local Indivisible chapters were formed based on a national movement with the stated goal of opposing President Donald Trump’s policies. The groups joined the Lowcountry Economic Coalition at a rally at Sanford’s office in early February in response to Trump’s immigration orders.
Alexis King, a spokeswoman for Lowcountry Indivisible, expects issues to include immigration, health care and national security.
“At a time when many of our nation's leaders are actively avoiding their constituents, we consider this a great opportunity to build bridges, voice our concerns, and ask our representative to protect residents of the Lowcountry,” she said in a news release Wednesday.
Sanford was part of a joint town hall last month in Mount Pleasant with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, also a South Carolina Republican. The event began inside, with Sanford later moving outside and talking to the overflow crowd on a loudspeaker.
Sanford last month revealed a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — or Obamacare. He has broken from most Republicans in calling for Trump to release his tax returns and was critical of the president in a recent profile in Politico Magazine, saying the president “has fanned the flames of intolerance” and misled the public.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments