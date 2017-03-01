Woman shot in the face outside a Burton home

A woman was shot in the face while spending time with friends outside a home on Burton’s Castle Rock Road shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.
The bullet hit her in the nose, Capt. Bob Bromage said on Wednesday. She has been treated and released from Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
The woman was shot while seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the residence where she and friends were “hanging out and having a good time,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Witnesses weren’t aware of any arguments or problems, the report said.
Another woman, seated in the driver’s seat, immediately drove her friend to the hospital, according to the report. Another female friend, who was standing near the driver’s door, followed the others to the hospital in a separate car.
Both of the victim’s friends told deputies that there were two shots fired, according to the report. Neither could give the address of the house where they were hanging out.
One of the women told deputies she heard someone rack a gun and then a male voice ask “You heard that?” according to the report. She said she then heard male laughter before the shots rang out.
No arrests have been made and “the witnesses and victim declined to identify the subject,” Bromage said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
