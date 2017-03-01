Beaufort wants you to have high-paying jobs and affordable housing. Here’s its plan.

Beaufort officials emerged from two days of brainstorming recently with plans to draw high-paying jobs, attract new business and develop more affordable housing options.
The ideas come with deadlines falling within the next two years and measures of success. City committees will steer the various objectives.
The plan will be used to build the city’s budget, city manager Bill Prokop said.
Among the goals:
▪ Add new business, expand existing business and add more jobs paying at least $50,000 a year.
The city wants 50 new, high-paying jobs by June 2019, in part by adding targeted number of new startup companies in its incubator projects. The effort would include working with Technical College of the Lowcountry and USC Beaufort, networking with local businesses, marketing, incentives for technology-based companies and startups and better developing city property available to businesses.
▪ Build affordable housing in the city.
City-owned property on Duke Street, North and Ribaut and the former fire station on Mossy Oaks Road are possibilities for new housing development. The city wants to work with Beaufort Housing Authority and Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity to build two projects a year and for private developers to build four new projects by 2019.
▪ Market and improve downtown to draw tourists and new business.
The plan includes working with the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Beaufort to pitch the city as a place to live and work. An ambassador program and improvements and maintenance for Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park and playground and Beaufort Downtown Marina are also among the objectives.
The plans also included creating a public information office and communications plan and ways to develop vacant lots downtown.
