These two first responders were honored by their fire district

One firefighter and one officer were chosen by their peers to be honored by the Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District on Feb. 17.
Lt. Jonathon Bekemeyer received the officer of the year award, according to a fire district news release. Bekemeyer was promoted to lieutenant almost two years ago and since has “gone above and beyond the call of duty,” the release said. He serves the district as a shift officer, helps with reporting software and is the district’s quarter master, according to the release.
Firefighter Micheal Daley was chosen as the fire district’s firefighter of the year. Daley’s “unwavering positive attitude” and “outstanding work ethic” are shown toward his fellow firefighters and the community, according to the release.
Bekemeyer and Daley were honored them at the district’s annual awards banquet, according to the release.
