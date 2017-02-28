Second yard fire in three days hits Burton area

For the second time in three days, a yard fire in northern Beaufort County got out of control.
A yard debris fire behind a Grays Hill home on Bruce K. Smalls Drive spread within 15 feet of of the home shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a Burton Fire District news release. No injuries were reported.
When firefighters arrived, no one was home to watch over the fire which included a fallen tree, yard debris, brush and trash, according to the release. The fire was quickly put out and the home wasn’t damaged.
There was also a fire in Seabrook on Saturday afternoon that spread to a vacant mobile home. Crews with the Burton Fire District responded around 4:30 p.m. to Detour Road and found a large pile of debris, including “pieces from a whole tree, burning out of control with smoke coming from” the mobile home, according to a fire district news release. No one was injured.
Fire district officials suggest residents check the Beaufort County Burn Ordinance or respective municipal burn ordinances before starting fires in their yard.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments