Southern Living has big love for tiny Beaufort home

A tiny cottage in Beaufort recently got some big publicity after it was featured in Southern Living magazine.
The home’s owners, Michelle Prentice and Josh Gibson, were interviewed about tips for living stylishly in a small space.
Known as the Cook House, the cottage on Scott Street is 660 square feet, according to the Southern Living article.
Gibson and Prentice recently renovated the nearly 140-year-old cottage to be used as a guest house and Airbnb rental property, the article said.
The couple provided Southern Living readers with renovation tips that included prioritizing the porch and getting creative with cabinetry.
Southern Living isn’t the first magazine to take interest in a home owned by Gibson, who is an interior decorator, and Prentice, who is a photographer.
The couple’s three-story, three-bedroom, 5 1/2-bathroom home on Duke Street was featured in House Beautiful magazine’s June 2016 issue.
