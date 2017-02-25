Transplanted Midwesterner makes a mean Brunswick Stew

Tucked between the barbecue purveyors at the 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ festival in Port Royal on Feb. 25, 2017 was Mike Reilley's booth, featuring free samples his KC Mike's Smokin' Brunswick Stew. Here, the former Missourian turned Beaufort resident describes how he used his Midwestern barbecue-making skills to concoct a Brunswick Stew recipe that even pleases his wife, Nancy, who grew up eating Brunswick Stew in Atlanta.
Jay Karr Staff video

'Feels like yesterday', mother says as she remembers her slain son

Janice Steve sits with her daughter, Angel, in their Varnville, S.C., home, as they recall their slain son and brother Ver'mon Steve, after playing Mark Schultz's "A Different Kind of Christmas" on her smartphone. Ver'mon's remains were found on St. Helena Island. Although the cause and manner of his death have not yet been determined, Janice Steve believes her son was shot.

Meet Parris Island drill instructor named 'top hat' in the Corps

The iconic Marine Corps drill instructor is heralded as representative of the Corps' top 10 percent, and every year, of the more-than-1,000 drill instructors in the Marine Corps, one is recognized as the best. This year, that drill instructor comes from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When you first meet gunnery Sgt. Vitali Kholodov you likely will not think he's a drill instructor. You won't be overpowered by his bravado, nor will you feel miniscule next to his brawn. Instead, you'll likely first notice the intensity in his eyes, and, after chatting with him, be won over by his humility and quiet confidence.

